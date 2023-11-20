Mumbai airport recovers 107% of pre-Covid pandemic traffic in Oct 2023

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has notched a recovery of 107 per cent passenger traffic in October 2023 compared with the pre-pandemic levels of October 2019, an official said here on Monday.

Last month, the CSMIA recorded passenger traffic of over 4.25 million with a growth of 18 per cent compared with October 2022's 3.60 million.

The airport has witnessed a strong 20 per cent growth in international fliers with more than 1.14 million passengers travelling compared to 0.94 million in the same period last year.

In October 2023, the airport reported 28,459 flights including 21,349 domestic and 7,110 international air traffic movements, a growth of two percent compared with 27,928 flights in September 2023.

New Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai emerged as the top domestic destinations in October in the domestic sector, while Dubai, London and Abu Dhabi were the more preferred international destinations.

The CSMIA recorded a growth of 22 per cent on the Mumbai-Delhi sector along with a passenger traffic of over 0.55 million, compared with 0.45 million in the same period, October 2022.

Indian carriers like IndiGo, Air India and Vistara topped the airlines with the highest market share in the domestic sector and in the international sectors, it was IndiGo, Air India and Emirates in the leading positions.

The CSMIA has expanded its global connectivity with several new routes, Uganda Airlines launched services on the Mumbai-Entebbe route in October, Azerbaijan Airlines restarted operations on Mumbai-Baku route, and Air Canada resumed its Mumbai-London-Toronto services, while SpiceJet reinstated its Bangkok flights.