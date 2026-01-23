Municipal Corporation Budget presentation set for January 28

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday approved a series of important public interest measures during a meeting that focused on the civic body’s upcoming budget, local development works, and the issue of toll tax. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Satya Sharma.

Members of the committee discussed steps to improve civic amenities and accelerate development across the city. Emphasis was placed on resolving local issues at the ward level and ensuring smoother implementation of infrastructure projects that directly affect residents.

The committee was informed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will present its budget for 2026 on January 28 in the corporation’s House.

The budget has been prepared after reviewing the city’s current civic and financial situation, with a focus on addressing citizen needs and strengthening essential services.

Inputs and practical suggestions offered by committee members during special budget meetings have been incorporated into the final draft.

The civic body said the budget was shaped after assessing ground realities so that its impact is visible at the grassroots level.

A key decision taken during the meeting was to provide adequate funds to councillors for development works in their respective wards.

Resources will be allocated for projects such as road repairs, drainage, park maintenance, and street lighting, a move expected to speed up local development and improve basic services.

The issue of toll tax was also discussed at length. The committee decided that the MCD will present a strong and coordinated case before the Supreme Court. A special meeting involving councillors and officials will be convened to finalise the civic body’s strategy and ensure clarity on all key points before the hearing.

Members expressed concern that any disruption in toll collection could negatively affect the corporation’s revenue, which plays a crucial role in funding civic services and development works.

The committee noted that toll tax remains a significant source of income for the MCD.

The Supreme Court has suggested options such as temporary closure, relocation of toll plazas, or revenue-sharing arrangements to improve traffic flow and reduce pollution. The MCD said it is examining these options carefully to arrive at a balanced solution that addresses environmental concerns while protecting its financial interests.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the corporation’s commitment to improving civic services and urban development. While detailed budget figures will be unveiled on

January 28, the civic body indicated that priority areas will include local infrastructure development, better civic amenities, financial stability, and citizen-focused governance.