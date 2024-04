My name is Kejriwal and I'm not a terrorist

New Delhi: "My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist" is the Delhi chief minister's message for the countrymen from Tihar jail, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said Tuesday, slamming the BJP for the treatment being meted out to him in custody. The BJP is trying to break him out of "malice and vendetta" but he will emerge stronger from all of this, Singh said. Addressing a press conference here, Singh alleged that a "notorious criminal" lodged in Tihar jail was allowed to meet his lawyer and wife in the barrack, while Kejriwal had to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen.

Hurt by the treatment being given to him, Kejriwal has sent a message for the countrymen: "My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist '', Singh said. The Delhi chief minister's assertion borrows from Shahrukh Khan-starrer 'My Name is Khan' in 2010 in which the actor famously says "My Name is Khan and I am not a terrorist". Singh said, "Kejriwal was being treated like a terrorist and he was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann across a glass screen."

Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, all of whom are behind bars, have been named by the party as star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat.