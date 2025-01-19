Nadda lauds Modi govt for revoking Article 370, slams Congress for 'tampering' with Constitution

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Sunday accused the Congress of tampering with the Constitution during 65 years of ruling, alleging that its leaders attempted to destroy the foundational principles of the document.

Delivering an address at the party’s 'Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan' in Ahmedabad, Nadda said, "The Congress ruled the country for 65 years, but its leaders worked against the Constitution. They tried to undermine its basic provisions, including Jawaharlal Nehru’s support for granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir."

He claimed that although the framers of the Constitution, led by Dr B.R. Ambedkar crafted a comprehensive and well-thought-out document, but the Congress-led government’s actions did not reflect the same spirit.

In a direct reference to the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, Nadda praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking bold steps in integrating the region into the mainstream of India.

"When you voted for Modi and made him the Prime Minister, he and Amit Shah worked tirelessly to ensure that the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was revoked, restoring constitutional parity for the entire nation."

Nadda highlighted a point about the Constitution's provisions for Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the original draft, presented by Ambedkar and handed over to Rajendra Prasad, the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, did not include special status for the region. However, he pointed out that Nehru’s government pushed for this controversial move, which Nadda argued was against the original vision of a unified Indian state. He emphasised that while Dr Ambedkar had opposed Article 370 as a temporary provision, it became a permanent fixture due to political motives.

“In 1975, the Allahabad High Court delivered a landmark ruling on Indira Gandhi’s election, declaring it void due to corrupt practices. Fearing the loss of power, she declared an Emergency to safeguard her position. This was a direct attack on democracy,” Nadda said, further criticising Congress’ approach towards constitutional matters.

Earlier on Saturday, Nadda lauded the current Modi government for its efforts to empower citizens, specifically focusing on the Svamitva Scheme. He highlighted the distribution of property cards to 3.17 lakh villages across India, stating that it marked a crucial step toward empowering rural citizens with property rights. The scheme, which uses technology to map land records, will benefit over 1.53 lakh farmers.

The BJP chief participated in the distribution of Svamitva cards by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat present at the event.

"The Modi government’s initiatives like the Svamitva Scheme reflect our commitment to empowering the people of India, especially those in rural areas. These actions underline our resolve to ensure that every citizen has the tools to secure their future," Nadda added.