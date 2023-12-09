  • Menu
Nadda to hold virtual meeting with Rajasthan BJP MLAs on Sat evening

Nadda to hold virtual meeting with Rajasthan BJP MLAs on Sat evening
Jaipur: BJP President J.P. Nadda will virtually hold talks with Rajasthan BJP MLAs later on Saturday.

Even though BJP returned to power in Rajasthan after obtaining a clear majority, there is still suspense over the party's chief ministerial candidate. Against this backdrop, Nadda's meeting with the party MLAs is being seen as an effort to bring all the legislators on the same page with regard to picking the new Chief Minister.

However, state BJP President C.P. Joshi said, “Meetings are being held with newly-elected MLAs and MPs regarding the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and other upcoming programmes. And Nadda's virtual conversation with the MLAs will also be held in this regard."

