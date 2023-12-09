Live
- Three BRS MLCs resign after winning as MLAs in Telangana assembly elections
- Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians without shelter in Rafah: UN
- Did Big B unfollow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram?
- SP and Cong egos stand as roadblocks to Oppn unity in UP
- 'Namo' Should Become A Big Hit: Director Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao at the Poster Launch Event
- Intra-Party Clash Mars Congress Meeting
- BJP to keep attacking INDIA bloc on Sanatan Dharma issue, corruption
- PM Modi says women one big caste, warns against attempts to create rift
- Isreal - Hamas war affect ; number of tourists from Isreal to Gokarna reduced
- People trust Modi's guarantee; some parties will achieve nothing by making false announcements: PM
Just In
Nadda to hold virtual meeting with Rajasthan BJP MLAs on Sat evening
Highlights
BJP President J.P. Nadda will virtually hold talks with Rajasthan BJP MLAs later on Saturday.
Jaipur: BJP President J.P. Nadda will virtually hold talks with Rajasthan BJP MLAs later on Saturday.
Even though BJP returned to power in Rajasthan after obtaining a clear majority, there is still suspense over the party's chief ministerial candidate. Against this backdrop, Nadda's meeting with the party MLAs is being seen as an effort to bring all the legislators on the same page with regard to picking the new Chief Minister.
However, state BJP President C.P. Joshi said, “Meetings are being held with newly-elected MLAs and MPs regarding the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra and other upcoming programmes. And Nadda's virtual conversation with the MLAs will also be held in this regard."
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS