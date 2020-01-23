Top
Nali Kali: In Karnataka A School Has Made Learning Fun for Children

Highlights

UNICEF said, In 1995 to help children retain better and encourage them from attending school, teachers have developed an innovative way named as Nali...

Karnataka's govt. the school believe in 'learning should be fun not a burden for children.' To make learning more enjoyable for children In government schools in the state have adopted a new creative learning practice called Nali Kali.

Social media users are impressed by a video of a government school in Karnataka showing students singing and dancing while reciting multiplication tables.

In the short video clip on Twitter, a group of girls can be seen merrily dancing, learning the table of 3.

This is a 45-second viral clip and has garnered over 10,000 views and barrage of reactions on Twitter.

Atwitter user has shared the video and wrote that if she had been taught the table of 3 like this, she would have gotten better at dancing if not mathematics.

Many Twitterati has reacted to the post in comments praising the school for the innovative idea.

One user said children look involved while learning the tables.

Another user was amazed and said "what a fun way for kids to learn tables."

Some wrote that teacher should teach children this way, while others wished had their maths teacher been like the one who made learning tables fun for children.

Many users had praised the teachers and said teachers should be encouraged to come up with these kind of innovative ideas.

