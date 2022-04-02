Naveen Patnaik needs to do Rahu Japa

Naveen Patnaik - date of birth October 16th, 1946, 01.10 am, place Cuttack.

Birth star Arudra 2nd Padam, zodiac sign Gemini, ascendant Capricorn. The native's Lagna lord occupied 7th house and aspecting Lagna. Hence he will be very honest and sincere. He became CM for four times. In his horoscope, Jupiter, Mars and Mercury occupied 10th house.

Hence, the native will have Amalamahapurusha yoga. Due to this yoga, till his life end, he will get his name and fame, and he will be recognised forever. Here Parivarthana yoga also has happened. Here Lagna lord Saturn occupied 7th house. Hence he will not marry and will be a bachelor.

From May 15th, 2015 to May 16th 2035, the native will run Venus major period. During this period, he will get excellent developments name and fame.

In Navamsha Venus is in a debilitated position. Hence some disturbances may happen. From July 16th, 2022 to July 16th 2025, Venus by Rahu lot of disturbances, so many problems in politics. He may get critical health problems. Till 2025, many disappointments. Hence he should perform Japa of Rahu. So, 2022 is average.