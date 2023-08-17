Naveen sanctions Rs 39 cr forbuilding 3 bridges in Bargarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 39 crore for construction of three bridges in Bargarh district which will benefit over 7.25 lakh people.

The projects, which aimed at meeting the communication requirements of the people and help boost the socio-economic development of the area, were sanctioned based on the feedback from the local people, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Among the three sanctioned bridges, there is a major bridge at Barpali which will be constructed over Zealot canal of Barpali. An expenditure of Rs 15 crore will be incurred on this 120-metre-long bridge. It will connect Bargarh and Barpali block headquarters and provide communication facility to the district headquarters. This will benefit about 2.25 lakh people.

The second bridge over Aagan canal in Bargarh municipal area will be constructed at an expenditure of Rs 12 crore. It will be a 60-metre-long bridge to connect Parpali and Bheden block headquarters with Bargarh district headquarters. This will benefit 2.50 lakh people.

Similarly, another bridge will be built on Sarala canal. A sum of Rs 12 crore has been sanctioned for this 150-metre-long bridge. It will connect Bhatli with Bargarh and Attabira block headquarters. This will benefit another 2.50 lakh people.

On the instruction of the Chief Minister, 5T Secretary V K Pandian had visited Bargarh district in June and reviewed various development programmes and met common people and heard their grievances.