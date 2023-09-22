NCP Turmoil Continues: Ajit Pawar Faction Files Disqualification Petition Against Sharad Pawar Supporters

The faction within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar has officially submitted a petition for the disqualification of members aligned with the Sharad Pawar group of MLAs at the office of the Maharashtra assembly speaker, according to inside sources. The disqualification request specifically targets those MLAs who continue to support the Sharad Pawar camp.



This action follows a previous move made by the Sharad Pawar camp, which had filed a disqualification petition against approximately 41 MLAs who were backing the Ajit Pawar faction.

The individuals named in the petition for disqualification from the Sharad Pawar camp include Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rohit Pawar, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Sandeep Kshirsagar, Mansingh Naik, Prajakta Tanpure, Ravindra Bhusara, and Balasaheb Patil. Notably, Nawab Malik, Suman Patil, Ashok Pawar, and Chetan Tupe were excluded from this list.

A few days ago, senior leaders representing both factions within the NCP, those of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, publicly asserted that there was no internal division within the party.

The Election Commission has scheduled a personal hearing for the rival factions of the NCP on October 6. This hearing comes in response to a petition filed by the Ajit group, claiming that Ajit Pawar has been legitimately elected as the party's national president.

It is worth noting that Ajit Pawar had rebelled against the leadership of his uncle and NCP founder, Sharad Pawar, in July of this year. Subsequently, he joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, assuming the role of deputy chief minister.