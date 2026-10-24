NDA confident of winning all eight MLC seats: Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi

Patna: The BJP on Saturday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win all eight seats in the biennial Bihar Legislative Council elections, with vote counting scheduled for October 27.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said the alliance was confident of securing victory in all eight constituencies, citing its efforts to address the concerns of teachers and graduates.

“We are fully confident that the NDA will win all eight seats. The NDA has already won three of these seats, or four if we include the Independent. We expect to perform very well, and it would not be surprising if we win all eight seats. These elections involve teacher and graduate voters, and we have sincerely worked to address their concerns,” Saraogi said.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan also expressed confidence in the alliance’s performance, attributing the expected outcome to the popularity of its leaders and the state government’s work.

“The NDA has performed exceptionally well, receiving strong support from voters across all constituencies. Voters have credited the NDA for the achievements of JD(U) national president and former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the past 20 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immense popularity and the good work done by the state government under Samrat Choudhary’s leadership in a short period have created a positive atmosphere. We are heading towards victory in all eight seats,” Ranjan said.

Polling for the eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council was held on Friday. The four graduates’ constituencies recorded a voter turnout of 43.87 per cent, while the four teachers’ constituencies registered 74.55 per cent polling. Minor scuffles between supporters of candidates were reported at several places.

Among the graduates’ constituencies, Kosi recorded the highest turnout at 52.51 per cent. Patna, which attracted considerable attention following a dispute between Independent MLA Anant Singh and incumbent MLC Neeraj Kumar, registered the lowest turnout at 36.19 per cent despite the pre-election controversy. Tirhut and Darbhanga recorded polling of 42.15 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Among the teachers’ constituencies, Saran recorded the highest turnout at 87.16 per cent, while Patna registered the lowest at 56.89 per cent. Darbhanga and Tirhut recorded voter turnouts of 79 per cent and 78.10 per cent, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on October 27, when the electoral outcome in all eight constituencies will become clear.



