Samsung has officially published a list of Galaxy smartphones and tablets that will get the Android 17‑based One UI 9 update. This announcement lets Galaxy users know whether their devices will receive Samsung’s next big software upgrade.

Samsung Japan has published the eligibility list. The updates will roll out during October and November 2026. Users in India and in markets may receive the updates at different times. Samsung normally follows rollout plans.

Samsung Android 17 update: Eligible Galaxy phones

The confirmed smartphone list covers flagship and mid-range Galaxy models from Samsung’s S, Z and A series. The smartphone list is clear and easy to read.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series includes:

· Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+

· Galaxy S26 Ultra

· Galaxy S25

· Galaxy S25 Ultra

· Galaxy S24

· Galaxy S24 Ultra

· Galaxy S24 FE

· Galaxy S23

· Galaxy S23 Ultra

For its foldable phones, Samsung has added list of eligible Z series models:

· Galaxy Z Fold 7,

· Z Flip 7

· Z Fold 6

· Z Flip 6

· Z Fold 5

· Z Flip 5

The Galaxy A series includes:

· Galaxy A57

· Galaxy A55

· Galaxy A54

· Galaxy A36

· Galaxy A25

Samsung’s regional announcement might not include the global list of devices that qualify for One UI 9. Some Galaxy models, including versions and more A-series phones are not listed. That doesn’t mean they aren’t eligible. They could still receive One UI 9 even if it’s not mentioned in the regional update.

Samsung tablets getting Android 17

Samsung is also bringing its Android 17-based update to several Galaxy tablets. The eligible lineup includes the ‘Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra, Tab S10, S10+ and S10 Ultra, Tab S10 FE and S10 FE+, Tab S10 Lite, Tab S9, S9+ and S9 Ultra, Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+’, giving owners of these tablets access to the upcoming software update.

Samsung has also included the ‘Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)’ and ‘Galaxy Tab A11’. The expanded list further mentions the ‘Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G and Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro’.

When will Samsung roll out Android 17?

Samsung’s Japan schedule indicates that the listed devices will begin receiving the update in October and November. The global rollout is expected to continue after that, with availability varying by country and device.

Indian users should therefore check Samsung’s regional update schedule before expecting the software on their devices.

One UI 9 is expected to bring interface refinements, Galaxy AI features and extra privacy and security tools. Users can check for the update manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on their Galaxy device.