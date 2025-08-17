New connectivity of UER-II and Dwarka Expressway will ease lives of NCR people, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underlined the need to transform New Delhi into a 'Vikas Model' (development model), saying the national capital should embody the aspirations of a nation determined to become 'Viksit (developed)'.

Addressing a large public gathering during the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway and Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), PM Modi congratulated residents of the national capital on the occasion.

He mentioned that the farmers and labourers would be the ones who would get the most benefits from the newly constructed projects.

He drew a cultural connection while noting, "The highway is named Dwarka Expressway, the name of the place is Rohini, the occasion is Janmashtami, and by coincidence, I am also from the land of Dwarkadeesh. Poora mahaul bahot Krishnamay ho gaya hai (the entire atmosphere is filled with devotion towards Lord Krishna)".

Emphasising the importance of the new infrastructure, he said, "Delhi got the connectivity of UER-II and Dwarka Expressway, which will ease the lives of the people of the NCR. Travelling to offices will become easy, and it will save a lot of time. Our farmers, labourers and businessmen will benefit a lot from it."

Linking the projects to his Independence Day address, PM Modi said India's economic momentum is being recognised globally.

"The entire world knows what the new India is thinking, it is aspiring to be, what its resolutions are. When the world sees India, the first thing they think about is our capital, Delhi. This is why we have to make Delhi a 'Vikas Model', which shows that it is the Capital of India, which is aspiring to become 'Viksit'," he said.

Reflecting on the government's efforts over the past 11 years, the Prime Minister said the BJP-led Centre has been "relentlessly" working on multiple fronts to develop Delhi.

Citing examples of infrastructure, he added, "Take connectivity, for instance. In the last decade, the connectivity in Delhi-NCR has seen historic progress. From modern and wide expressways to one of the world's largest metro networks and Namo Bharat. This shows how ease of connectivity has been put in place in Delhi-NCR."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a massive roadshow at the Mundka-Bakkarwala Village Toll Plaza in the national capital, just hours before the inauguration of two major highway projects.

Hundreds of people thronged the roadsides to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister as he greeted the crowd.

During the visit, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the highway section, acknowledging their efforts in shaping the project.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress of UER-II alongside Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.