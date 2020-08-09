New corona cases coming up in Agra's rural belt

Agra: A number of new coronavirus cases now getting reported from the rural hinterland of Agra have got the authorities worried, even as 34 new cases took the district's total tally to 2,065.

Three members of a family in Barara village were found positive while several villages on the Gwalior Road and Shamshabad Road too have reported new coronavirus cases.

In a village in Bah area, three generations of a family were found corona positive. New cases have been reported from villages in Fatehabad area as well.

Meanwhile, Mathura district reported 25 new cases, Mainpuri 26, Etah 35, and Firozabad 13 cases in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in Agra have gone up to 297, with 1,667 recoveries. The recovery rate is 80.73 per cent. The number of containment zones in the city is 121.

Agra's infection rate has steadied at 3.23 per cent and is considered to be on the lower side compared with other cities of Uttar Pradesh. The death rate to has come down to 4.89 per cent from 6.30 per cent earlier on.

The SN Medical College management says it is now fully geared with trained manpower and medical infrastructure and medicines. A 200-bed hospital is equipped with dialysis machines, ventilators, and facilities for plasma therapy etc.