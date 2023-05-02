New Delhi: Court shootout accused Tillu killed by Gogi gang in Tihar

New Delhi : Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed early on Tuesday inside Tihar Jail by members of the Gogi gang who allegedly cut the iron grille of his high-security ward and attacked him with an improvised sharp object, officials said. Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case where gangster Jitender Gogi was allegedly shot dead, suffered multiple stab injuries. He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in an unconscious state where he was declared dead. Four members of the rival gang used sheets to climb down to Tajpuriya's ground-floor ward from the first floor around 6.15 am, the prison officials said, recounting the dramatic happenings of the morning. A senior prison official said 33-year-old Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, who was lodged on the ground floor of the high-risk ward, was allegedly attacked by Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who are affiliated with the Gogi gang. The attackers were lodged on the first floor of the same high-security ward. They allegedly cut the iron grille installed on the first floor and used sheets to climb down to the ground floor before attacking Tajpuriya with an improvised sharp object, the official said. An injured Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after receiving medical attention at the jail outpatient department around 6.45 am. He died during treatment at the hospital, the prison official said. He had suffered multiple stab wounds. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Akshat Kaushal said information was received around 7 am from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital regarding two undertrial prisoners from Tihar Jail being brought there. Of the pair, Tajpuriya was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead, Kaushal said. Another person, Rohit, is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger. In September 2021, gangster Gogi was shot dead by two assailants dressed as lawyers inside the Rohini court complex.