Live
- PM Narendra Modi visit to Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad, here is the schedule finalised
- Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks pact with Botanic Healthcare
- New Delhi: Danish Ali writes to PM Narendra Modi, calls for ‘suitable punishment’
- Visakhapatnam: Chopper to throw seed balls in hilly areas
- Visakhapatnam: Cops bust betting racket, arrest 11
- Congested Poorna Market road to be widened
- New Delhi: India’s stand on Galwan made world take note of us says Army chief General Manoj Pande
- Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from tomorrow
- New Delhi: Bail granted to accused in narcotics case
- SP Jagadeesh inspects black spots on highway
Just In
New Delhi: Delhi's launches action plan to check pollution
Highlights
The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the national capital during the winter
New Delhi : The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the national capital during the winter, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press conference that separate and specific action plans have been designed for each of the 13 air pollution hotspots of Delhi based on real-time air quality data collected from 40 monitoring stations in the national capital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS