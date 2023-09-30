New Delhi: Delhi's launches action plan to check pollution

New Delhi : The Delhi government on Friday launched a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution in the national capital during the winter, with a strong emphasis on addressing dust pollution, vehicular emissions and the open burning of garbage.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced at a press conference that separate and specific action plans have been designed for each of the 13 air pollution hotspots of Delhi based on real-time air quality data collected from 40 monitoring stations in the national capital.