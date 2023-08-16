New Delhi: Four arrested for abducting, extorting money from man

New Delhi : Delhi Police has arrested four men, impersonating police officials, for allegedly abducting and extorting money from a man in the national Capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Vikram (48), Rakesh Kumar (48), Surender aka Maal (45) and Pardeep Kumar Nandal aka Sonu (39).

The matter came to light after a case was registered on August 9 in which the complainant alleged that on August 1, he along with his friend came to Najafgarh area for some work.

“Subsequently, a person arrived and slapped both of them. He took his purse, motorcycle key, and threatened to escape, saying, ‘Run away from here, otherwise I will put you behind bars.’ After a while, three to four men arrived in a car, including the person who had slapped them. They forcefully detained the complainants, put them in the car, and claimed to be police personnel,” the complainant alleged.

Furthermore, they demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, warning that they would frame him and his friend in a false NDPS act case. Subsequently, Joginder managed to gather Rs four lakh and handed it over to the extortionist.

During the investigation, the police teams visited the site of the incident, reviewed CCTV footage from the area, and examined the route taken by the extortionist.

“Based on specific information, four accused were apprehended from various locations in Delhi after a struggle,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

During interrogation, Vikram revealed that he was a former member of the Army and Delhi Police.

“He had been absent from duty for two years in the Delhi Police and was subsequently dismissed by the department. Following this, he began engaging in financial activities in Paschim Vihar with his friends including Pardeep from Nangloi,” said the DCP.