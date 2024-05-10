New Delhi: 'Probe Ambani, Adani for distributing black money'

New Delhi : The Congress challenged PM Modi to use his investigating agencies like the CBI and the ED to probe the charges he has levelled against businessmen Ambani and Adani that they were distributing sacks full of black money in tempos.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate claimed that the PM was never seen so weak and desperate that he ended up making great revelations about corruption in the country and exposing his own friends. PM accused the Congress of having a "deal" with "Ambani and Adani", and asked if the party has received "tempo loads of black money" from the two industrialists for its leader Rahul Gandhi to stop "abusing" them. Shrinate pointed out that Rahul has been saying the same thing for the last 10 years that the big businessmen possessed black money but the PM was not taking action against them. She said, the PM has gathered the courage and admitted it. She asked when will the PM use his agencies like the CBI, the ED and the Income Tax to probe these charges.