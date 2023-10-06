NewsClick Editors Seek Quashing Of FIR Over Alleged Pro-China Propaganda

Prabir Purkayastha, the editor-in-chief of NewsClick, and Amit Chakravarty, the head of human resources, have taken legal action by approaching the Delhi High Court to seek the quashing of the FIR (First Information Report) registered against them by the Delhi Police's special cell. The FIR was filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and it alleges that the individuals received money for engaging in pro-China propaganda.



The urgency of the matter was emphasized by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who brought it before a bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma. Sibal urged the bench, which also included Justice Sanjeev Narula, to schedule a hearing for the case on the same day. He contended that the arrests had been made in violation of Supreme Court decisions and were conducted illegally.

The court agreed to hear the case, setting the date for the hearing on the following Friday. Chief Justice Sharma responded with "Alright," indicating the court's willingness to address the matter.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty were arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police. As a result, the NewsClick office in Delhi was sealed. The portal has been accused of accepting funds to propagate pro-China content.

In related developments, a trial court in Delhi had directed the city police on Thursday to furnish the accused individuals with a copy of the FIR. This directive was based on a 2016 Supreme Court order and a 2010 Delhi High Court order, affirming the individuals' right to access the details of the FIR against them.