NHAI to plant 50K saplings on Chandikhole-Bhadrak stretch

Jajpur: A special tree plantation drive was launched to mark the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th annivarsary of India’s Independence by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). As a part of this initiative, NHAI Chandikhole zone of Odisha regional office on Thursday planted 1,500 saplings near Chandikhole locations on a single day along National Highway 16. The special plantation drive was launched by NHAI Regional Officer, Odisha region, Birendra Singh on Wednesday.

NHAI Chandikhole zone Project Director Jay Prakash Burma said the NHAI has set a target to plant at least 50,000 saplings along NH-16 between Chandikhole and Bhadrak stretch in a month. “We have divided Chandikhole-Bhadrak stretch of NH into two sections. We will plant at least 1,000 healthy and strong plants in each section in a day. We have a target to plant at least 50,000 trees along Chandikhole-Bhadrak stretch of NH-16 in a month. Of the total 50,000 trees, 40 per cent will be fruit-bearing and flower plants,” he said.

Burma said the NHAI has entrusted the plantation drive to the State-owned Orissa Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). The OFDC will fence the plantation area and also guard them.

Among others, OFDC Managing Director Suresh Panth, NHAI Plantation Officer Sampad Sahu, OFDC General Manager Sanjheeb Kumar and OFDC Jajpur Road Divisional Manager Jagannath Swain were present at the launching programme.