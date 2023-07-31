Live
- BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
- Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
- Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
- World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
- World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
- Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
- Padma Bhushan recipient Dr Ajai Chowdhry announces Scholarship, for Engineering Scholars from IIT Hyderabad
- Rahul Bhat’s ‘Kennedy’ Continues Its Blockbuster Run, with another illustrious premier at IFFM
- PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick
- Redefining On-Screen Portrayals of Acid-Attack Survivors
Just In
BJP to stage protest against Gehlot govt in Rajasthan on Tuesday
Supreme Court declines PIL seeking CBI probe in Patna Police action resulting in death of BJP worker
Lung Cancer Day 2023: A Deadly Disease That Needs More Awareness
World Alliance of Breastfeeding Action, celebrates World Breastfeeding Week, between August 1st to 7th!
World Ranger Day 2023: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts
Tagbin hosts Projection Mapping Show at Qutub Minar
NHRC seeks report on snakebite deaths
Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Centre and Odisha government over rise in snakebite deaths and...
Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Centre and Odisha government over rise in snakebite deaths and sought response from them within six weeks.
Acting on a petition filed by civil rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC also issued notices to the district collectors of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balangir, Khurda, Boudh and Bhadrak. Tripathy said about 58,000 persons die every year due to snakebite across the country. He said due to negligence of authorities, three students died after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping inside a coaching centre at Nischintapur in Keonjhar district on July 22.
He said snakebite deaths alone accounted for more than 40 per cent of the total disaster deaths in Odisha. Snakebite death cases in Odisha has increased from 522 in 2015 to 1,159 in 2021 due to shortage of anti-snake venom injections in the government-run health facilities, including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. He pointed out that on an average, 58,000 deaths occur every year in the country due to snakebite, of which 70 per cent are in low-altitude areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Gujarat.