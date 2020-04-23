No action against employers if workers catch virus

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday refuted a report circulating on social media that employers or organisations could face action if employees contract coronavirus.There was no truth to the report, it said in a statement in Mumbai.

A WhatsApp forward that was circulating claimed that a First Information Report (FIR) will be filed against the employer if workers/employees catch virus, the statement said.

'There was no meeting for taking such a decision. The government is not even considering such a proposal. Prima facie it looks like the forward pertains to a meeting of industrial establishments in another state,' the statement said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has demanded that the Centre issue guidelines by this month-end on sending the migrant workers to their native places in the wake of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Speaking to the central team led by additional secretary Manoj Joshi through video conference on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said his government has opened shelter camps for over six lakh migrant labourers and they are being looked after well. But, these people want to go back to their native places and are also protesting some times, he pointed out.

"If the central government feels the coronavirus spread will be more from April 30 till May 15, it should consider if the stranded labourers can be sent back to their homes before that. If it is possible, guidelines in this regard should be issued," Thackeray said.