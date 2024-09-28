No compromise on war on corruption, says CM

Bhubaneswar: In a focused effort to address the challenges faced by tribals, Dalits and other marginalised communities in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday emphasised his government’s unwavering stance against corruption during the inaugural session of two-day Collectors’ Conference at Lok Seva Bhawan on Friday.

“There is no question of compromise on corruption under the BJP government. I have realised that there were significant irregularities and project cost escalations due to delays in the previous administration,” he said. Majhi urged district collectors to investigate any irregularities that come to their attention, asserting, “We will not tolerate corruption at any level. This is as clear a message as possible from me.”

The Chief Minister reassured the district authorities that funds for development work were available, but criticised the slow pace of project implementation, particularly noting that expenditure often surged at the end of the financial year.

“This leads to deterioration in the quality of work. The officers should write to the departments concerned to resolve the issues. The officials can directly contact the Chief Minister. Collectors should conduct regular monitoring of block-wise implementation of schemes along with financial and physical progress,” Majhi told the district collectors.

Majhi highlighted the vital role of district collectors as a bridge between the government and the public, stressing the importance of ensuring that welfare benefits reach those at the grassroots level.

He also encouraged them to review ongoing projects using technology and real-time data, suggesting field visits to monitor progress directly.The conference was attended by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, ministers and department secretaries, with Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja presenting comprehensive guidelines at the start of the event.