No contact since his arrest: Wangchuk's wife moves SC

No contact since his arrest: Wangchuks wife moves SC
NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the National...

NEW DELHI: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo has filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the National Security Act and seeking his immediate release.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. He is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

