No matter how much noise one makes, truth cannot be hidden: Delhi BJP chief on Sanjay Singh arrest

New Delhi: BJP on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the arrest of its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the now scrapped Excise Policy money laundering case saying that no matter how much noise they try to make but the truth cannot be hidden.

In a video statement, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Virender Sachdeva said: “When they have taken money, then the truth will come out. No matter how much noise (Delhi Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh makes, one thing is clear: 'truth cannot be hidden.”

Sachdeva said that since day one, Singh had taken money and yesterday (on Tuesday) when businessman Dinesh Arora turned an approver in the case, it became evident that he cannot be spared as he had claimed to the ED in his statement that when he had gone to Kejriwal’s residence then Singh was present there.

“After Singh, Kejriwal ji look what will happen next,” the Delhi BJP leader added.

His remarks came after Singh was arrested by the financial probe agency in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

The arrest came following day long searches by the agency sleuths at his residence since Wednesday morning.

Singh is the second senior leader of AAP to be arrested by the ED in the case after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.