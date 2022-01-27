No More Weekend Curfew In Delhi While Night Curfew Remains Into Effect

The weekend curfew in Delhi has been withdrawn and market odd-even limitations have been abolished. While the restaurants and cinemas can operate at 50% capacity, the government announced today, as Covid instances in the capital continued to be reduced. Schools and universities will be still remained closed .





Cinemas, restaurants, and bars can all run at half-capacity. Wedding guest numbers have been increased from 20 to 200. Even though there will be no weekend curfew, the night curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will remain in effect.



DDMA), which included the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the decision to lift restrictions imposed during the Omicron surge was made. At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (), which included thegovernment and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the decision to lift restrictions imposed during the Omicron surge was made.

Government offices have also been given permission to reopen with only half of their employees. Despite Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's concerns about the prolonged school shutdown harming children's academic and mental health, no resolution was reached at today's meeting on schools.

Mr. Sisodia had stated the Delhi administration would suggest reopening schools because it was essential to prevent further damage to children's social and emotional well-being. He also stated that a big majority of parents were in favour of it.

The number of cases and the rate of positive have both decreased in Delhi. The Covid crisis in Delhi seems to be under control, according to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and the positive rate is expected to fall below 10%. Today, the city expects to record fewer than 5,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed 7,498 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, with a small increase in the positive rate to 10.59 percent. The national capital recorded 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths on Tuesday. The percentage of people who were positive was 10.55 percent. According to the health bulletin, 11,164 patients were discharged in a single day, with less than 15% of Covid beds in hospitals occupied.