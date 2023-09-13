No need to make six airbags mandatory for cars, says Gadkari

New Delhi: Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said his Ministry doesn’t want to make six airbags mandatory for cars.

“Now people are cautious and whatever the economic model they have six airbags, people will prefer to take that car. Everyone is making it, there is no need to make it mandatory,” he said in response to a question regarding the proposal mandating six airbags in cars from October 1, at the 63rd ACMA (Automotive Component Manufactures Association of India) Annual Session here.

“Those (carmakers) who don’t want to do it are facing problems in their selling. If they want to make a good competition they have to make six airbags. We don’t want to make it mandatory.”

In response to a question on road accidents, the Minister said: “Every year we have five lakh accidents and 1.50 lakh accident related deaths. Sixty per cent of the deaths are related to the young population of our country from the age group of 18 to 34. It's very unfortunate. We have taken all preventive measures as far as road engineering and automobile engineering is concerned.”

“We have passed the road safety law. In the future we will take the accident victims immediately to the hospital. We are trying to develop hospitals near highways but education is important. The most important thing is human behavior is a big problem. We are trying our level best to educate the people,” Gadkari said.

On automobile sector, the Minister said: “The growth is really a pride for India. Total size of the automobile industry is Rs 12.50 lakh crore. Only one thing which I feel that is a challenge for the industry is that import is Rs 1.63 lakh crore. We need to reduce this import and use the best technology and make the product of international standard that used to be challenged with the industry.”

“The size of the automobile industry when I took charge as the minister was Rs 4.50 lakh crore and today it is Rs 12.50 lakh crore,” he added.