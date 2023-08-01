Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD

New Delhi/Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that normal rainfall will be recorded across the country in the months of August and September. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD, said that rainfall is likely to be between 94 and 99 per cent in the next two months. It is said that less than normal rainfall will be recorded in the eastern and northeastern regions.

Due to El Nino, the rains will decrease in the second half of the monsoon season. In June, 9 per cent deficit rainfall was recorded across the country, while in July, 13 per cent excess rainfall was recorded. For the first time since 1901, eastern and northeastern regions have recorded the lowest rainfall in July. It was explained that 1113 heavy and 205 very heavy rains fell in the country in July. Mrityunjaya stated that this is the highest in the last five years.