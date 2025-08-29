‘Nuakhai’ celebrated with devotion fervour in western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The harvest festival of ‘Nuakhai’, deeply rooted in the culture and farming traditions of western Odisha, was celebrated with much enthusiasm and devotion across the region on Thursday. As per the auspicious timing fixed by the priests, the ritual of offering the season’s first harvest (nabanna) was performed at the revered Maa Samaleswari Temple in Sambalpur. After the offering, people across the district observed the festival in their homes with family members, sharing the new grain as a mark of gratitude and togetherness.

The temple rituals began at 4 am when the sanctum was opened. The deity was bathed, adorned with new attire and worshipped. Later, between 10.33 am and 10:55 am, the first harvest was ceremonially offered to Maa Samaleswari. Offerings were also made to 115 subsidiary deities within the temple complex before the sacred ‘Mangala Arati’ was performed. Devotees then had the opportunity to seek blessings of the presiding goddess.

Following the temple rituals, Sambalpur residents consumed the new harvest in their homes. From rich to poor, families received ‘nabanna’ from their elders and sat together to partake of the ceremonial meal.

The festival, which has for generations enriched the social and cultural fabric of western Odisha, brought joy and harmony to households across the region. The city also witnessed vibrant cultural programmes, including folk songs, dances and community gatherings as part of the Nuakhai Bhetghat (meet and greet) events, adding to the festive spirit.

For Sambalpur and western Odisha, Nuakhai is not just a festival but an emotional celebration that symbolises gratitude to nature and prayers for a prosperous year ahead.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others greeted people on the occasion.