Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 1,078 Coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Odisha: Odisha reported its highest single-day spike of 1,078 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total such cases to 19,835, the Health Department said on Wednesday.

It is for the first time that positive cases in a day have breached the 1K-mark in the state.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 6,387, with 13,309 recoveries.

The Covid-19 death toll increased to 108 as five more casualties were reported in last 24 hours -- three in Ganjam district, one in Gajapati and one in Kandhamal.

Of the new cases, 721 were reported from quarantine centres and 357 are local contacts. Ganjam reported 371 cases, followed by Khordha (121), Rayagada (96), Malkangiri (66), and Cuttack (57).

Contact tracing and followup action is underway, said the department.