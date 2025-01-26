Odisha set for golden period of infra growth: Majhi

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the State is set for an industrial revolution and a golden period of infrastructure development.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the National flag in Cuttack on the occasion of 76th Republic Day, Majhi said, “I firmly believe that with the joint efforts of the Central government and the State government, the next 5 years will be the golden age of infrastructure development for Odisha. There is no doubt that the double engine governments will double the development of Odisha.”

The recent visit of the Singapore President to Odisha and the signing of eight MoUs with the State government is a vivid example towards a big change in the industrial sector, the Chief Minister said. “Our government is committed to using the precious mineral resources of the State instead of exporting them,” he added.