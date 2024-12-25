OEC to prepare coastal protection plan for Odisha

Berhampur: The Odisha Environment Congress (OEC) has de-cided to prepare a ‘Coastal Protection Plan for Odisha’. The plan will take shape after consultation with the people resid-ing on the coastal belt, social activists, organisations and re-search and technical agencies involved in the area, said Su-darsan Dash, OEC working secretary and convenor of Maha-nadi Bachao Andolan during the OEC meet held on Berhampur University campus from December 20 to 22.

The theme of this year’s congress was ‘Coast and Environ-ment.’ The theme was chosen against the backdrop of menac-ing coastal erosion and rise in sea level. More than 100 re-searchers, professors and scientists presented their papers on the topic.

Speakers called for evolving a long-term plan to protect the coastline and the rivers through traditional skills, science and technology. Focus should be focus on tackling climate change, community involvement and maintaining balance between economic development and environment, they said.

The OEC vice-chairman, Jayakrushna Panigrahi, highlighted construction of the proposed marine drive highway and its im-pact on Chilika lake, biodiversity of Odisha coast, ports and problems of fishermen.

More than 400 students and their teachers from different schools of the district participated in Children’s Environment Congress. They were addressed by neurosurgeon Ashok Ma-hapatra. He explained how health is intricately linked to envi-ronment.

Four persons were awarded for their contribution to environ-ment. Radha Mohan Green Ambassador Award was given to Rabindra Sahu for his work on Olive Ridley turtles, Padmasri Ajay Parida Young Scientist award was given to Smruti Rekha Acharya, Abasara Beuria Young Environment award was given to Usharani Brahma, Mahanadi coalfield received Sudhanshu Sekhar Green Corporate award.

The Odisha Environment Congress, the brainchild of Sudarsan Dash, was convened for the first time in 2010. The theme for next year’s OEC will be ‘Women and Environment’.

The OEC was inaugurated by Magsaysay awardee and ‘Wa-terman of India’ Rajendra Singh. Green Nobel laureate Prafulla Samantara, former chief secretary Pradeep Jena, Greenman of Odisha Sudhir Raut, P Chandra Mohan from National Insti-tute of Oceanography-Goa and Greenpeace convenor Soumya Dutta were among others present.