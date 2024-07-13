Live
- Afghan police destroy seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan
- AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation
- Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory
- Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry
- IIT Madras unveils tech-driven initiatives to help India become a global chess powerhouse
- Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
- NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal
- World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad
- Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
- BJP assails Cong on 'Samvidhaan hatya', cites dismissal of state govts in 1980
Just In
Omar Abdullah insists on ‘full, undiluted statehood as a pre-requisite' to Assembly polls in J&K
Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, and Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, reacted to the amendment in transaction of business rules of J&K government announced by Ministry of Home Affairs.
Srinagar: Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister, and Vice President of National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Saturday, reacted to the amendment in transaction of business rules of J&K government announced by Ministry of Home Affairs.
The amendment made yesterday in the transaction of business rules for J&K has brought subjects like prosecution, prisons, law and parliamentary affairs of the Union Territory under the executive powers of the Lt Governor.
Omar Abdullah said that this is a prequel to the forthcoming Assembly elections in J&K and the amended rules are intended to make the elected government here a "mere rubber stamp."
Omar has sought restoration of what he calls "full, undiluted statehood as a pre-requisite" for Assembly elections in J&K.
Taking to X, Omar said: “Another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K. This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections."
“The people of J&K deserve better than powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/her peon appointed,” he asserted.