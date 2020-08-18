OMC gives Rs 250 cr more for corona fight in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) on Tuesday contributed Rs 250 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for supporting the state government's efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

OMC Chairman Sanjeev Chopra handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy at Lok Seva Bhavan here. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present on the occasion, said an official statement.

The OMC had earlier donated Rs 500 crore to the CMRF in March 2020 to support the state's efforts to control the pandemic.

The state-owned entity had also transferred Rs 250 crore as the interim dividend for the financial year 2019-20.

This apart, Rs 100 crore was contributed to the CMRF in February 2020.

The Corporation is also funding 10 standalone Covid-19 Hospitals in eight districts across the state, the statement said.