On the day of Emergency: Sonia was present at Indira Gandhi’s house says Narottam Mishra

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday slammed the Congress and INDIA bloc for holding copies of the Constitution inside the Parliament premises, saying that Sonia Gandhi was present in PM House when the decision to impose the Emergency was taken by the Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

“The day Indira Gandhi took the decision to impose the Emergency, Sonia Gandhi was present in the PM House. Today, she along with his son (Rahul Gandhi) is holding the Constitution copy. This is the real face of the Congress,” Narottam said while addressing a programme organised by MP BJP to honour people who were imprisoned under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency.

He said that the Constitution was amended over 100 times during the Congress government in the past 70 years and now they are misleading people with fake claims. “The INDIA bloc leaders claim to protect the Constitution but the truth is that they all are protecting the political future of their children,” he said.

He said that the BJP has decided to organise programmes to tell the truth of Emergency to those who haven’t seen that Black Day.

On Monday, in a show of strength, the opposition INDIA bloc members waved copies of the Constitution in Parliament as Prime Minister Narendra took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.