One Nation, One Election on cards?

Hyderabad: Is the country heading for a One Nation One Election system? Will the NDA government announce holding of joint elections to 11 states and 1 UT -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Odisha, Maharashtra, Jharkhand Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Puducherry? It is also likely to announce the holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir? In fact, the government agenda says that it would introduce the 'One Nation, One Election' bill during a special session of Parliament. The government on Thursday announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.

According to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, apart from one nation one election, the Centre proposes to introduce the Uniform Civil Code and women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament. "Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on X

This session gains importance also because it would be held soon after the G-20 meeting and INDIA group of parties meeting at Mumbai. The first reaction had come from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant who said, "In the history of the Parliament, no session has taken place during a festival. During the days the Ganpati festival is celebrated, they have kept the sessions. This is their Hindutva," he quipped.

Meanwhile, the government has informed the Supreme Court of India that it was open to conducting elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In view of this situation, the surprise decision of holding a special session has not only created a political buzz but is also making the opposition parties to huddle and rework their strategies in case early combined elections are held.

If the mood of the opposition parties is any indication, it may not be a smooth session. They have clearly indicated on Thursday that they would once again rock the Parliament on Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCR) report which has alleged that the Adani family had invested millions of dollars in its own companies through "opaque" Mauritius funds.

The OCCR investigation report points to the involvement of Adani's brother, Vinod Adani, in secret trading through Mauritius funds. It suggests that Adani associates may have controlled a complex offshore operation in Mauritius to potentially bolster the share prices of their group of companies between 2013 and 2018. Adani shares were purportedly traded via these offshore structures on two occasions.



In response, the Adani Group dismissed the allegations, stating that the Mauritius funds in question were already addressed in the Hindenburg report.