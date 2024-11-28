Oppn protests rock Parl over Adani issue

New Delhi: Parliament failed to transact any significant business on the second day of the winter session as protests by opposition members who were pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group, Sambhal violence and other issues rocked both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The two Houses were adjourned once in the morning and later for the day amid continuing uproar by opposition members. Soon after the Lok Sabha met, Speaker Om Birla took up the Question Hour, but adjourned the House proceedings following sloganeering by the opposition members. They wanted to discuss the allegations of irregularities against the Adani group and the recent violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a mosque.

They trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans as soon as the House met again at 12 noon. BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day after official papers were laid on the table. In Rajya Sabha, the trouble started after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected 18 notices under a rule of the House to suspend scheduled business to take up issues including the demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.