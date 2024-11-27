Opposition again rakes up mango kernel deaths in Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The opposition again raised the issue related to the recent deaths of three tribals due to the consumption of mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district, in the Osidha Assembly on Wednesday.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion over the status of the National Food Security Act in the state and the alleged starvation deaths of tribals in Madipanka village of Kandhamal district.

While responding to the motion, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra on Wednesday declined the allegations saying that the deceased tribals died due to food poisoning.

“According to the medical report, the unfortunate incident did not occur due to the lack of food but because of food poisoning. The government has taken all steps to provide necessary medical treatment to family members of the deceased persons,” said Patra.

He added that rice for the months of July, August, and September has been provided to the beneficiaries in Madipanka village under the NFSA. The Food Supplies minister also stated that steps were already initiated to provide the rice for the months of October, November and December.

He said that the government had also given 12 kg millet each to the families of deceased Runu Majhi, Ramita Majhi and Jeeta Majhi on September 26 and 27.

The scrutiny of the eKYC verification process of ration card holders is not affecting the public distribution system and the beneficiaries are getting their monthly quota of ration without any hassle.

The food minister noted that as many as 3,26,33,097 members of 93,23,079 families have been enrolled under the NFSA while 10,03,719 members of 3,15,024 families are covered under the State Food Security Scheme. He asserted that around 80 per cent of the state’s population is getting free rice under both NFSA and SFSS.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the minister alleging that the tribals died as the government failed to provide free ration to the deceased families.

The opposition BJD leader called the tragic deaths of tribals due to eating mango kernel a shameful incident for the state. The opposition also criticised the statements made earlier by some ministers who had claimed that mango kernel is a traditional food of tribals.

Notably, eight women from Mandipanka consumed mango kernel gruel on October 30. They were taken to Bramhanigaon hospital later after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.

Two of the women, Runu Majhi and Ramita Majhi died on November 1 after being referred to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur. Another victim Jeeta Majhi succumbed while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on November 18.

Opposition again rakes up mango kernel deaths in Odisha Assembly