Opposition's JPC demand non-negotiable: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said he does not see a "middle path" to end the logjam in Parliament as the Opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue was "non-negotiable" and the question of an apology over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the UK does not arise. In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said the government is rattled by 16 Opposition parties coming together to demand a joint parliamentary probe into the Adani issue and is resorting to a "3D orchestrated campaign -- distort, defame and divert".



The former Union minister also hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's efforts to seek termination of Rahul Gandhi's membership of Lok Sabha over his remarks in the UK, saying all this was "intimidation" and part of efforts to distract from the real issues. The remarks by the Congress general secretary in-charge communications comes amid the logjam in Parliament over Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the UK, with both houses failing to transact any significant business on the first five days of the budget session's second half. Also on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah said the current logjam in Parliament can be resolved if the Opposition comes forward for talks and that the government will go "two steps ahead" if the Opposition takes "two steps forward".

Asked if there is any chance of finding a middle path to break the current logjam in Parliament with the BJP sticking to its demand of Rahul Gandhi's apology and Congress seeking a JPC probe into the Adani issue, Ramesh said, "I don't see any middle path because our demand for a JPC is non-negotiable and the question of an apology does not arise." "In order to divert attention from this legitimate and reasonable demand for a JPC, the BJP is insisting on an apology. An apology for what, the current prime minister (Narendra Modi) has repeatedly in China, Germany, South Korea and in various parts of the world used forums to raise domestic political issues and to criticise his political opponents. He should be making an apology why should Rahul Gandhi be making any apology for highlighting what the state of democracy is in our country today," he said.