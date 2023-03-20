Outrage Over The Tricolor Being Pulled Fown By Khalistan Supporters At Mission In London

Pro-Khalistan protesters' removal of the tricolour from the Indian High Commission in London has enraged people at our country, who have demanded the worst punishment for the offenders. The incident took place on Sunday when a group of pro-Khalistan protesters grabbed the national flag of India flying atop the mission in London while waving separatist flags and chanting pro-Khalistani phrases.



This violent disorder resulted in an arrest connected to the disorder. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the incident and stated harshest action against the criminals has to be done by UK government.

A lot of MPs use the platform of Twitter to condemn the act. On Sunday afternoon, reports of unrest prompted a call to Scotland Yard, which reported that a man has been arrested while investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, although no injuries were reported, the High Commission building's glass were smashed. As many videos on social media showed a Sikh man lowering the flag outside the Indian mission in London, the external affairs ministry in New Delhi called the senior-most British diplomat to express its outrage. Christina Scott, a British deputy high commissioner, was "reminded of the UK Government's fundamental obligations under the Vienna Convention in this regard."