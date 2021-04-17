Over 77% polling in Mizoram Assembly bypoll till 5 pm

Aizawl: As balloting continues in the bypoll to the Serchhip Assembly seat in Mizoram on Saturday, over 77 per cent voter turnout was reported till 5 p.m.

Continuing the genaral trend of peaceful elections in Mizoram, no untoward incident was reported so far from the poll-bound Serchhip Assembly constituency.

The by-election to the Serchhip Assembly constituency was necessitated following the disqualification of sitting MLA Lalduhoma of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) under the anti-defection law in November last year.

In all, six candidates, including an Independent, are contesting the bypoll.

The main contest is likely to be between ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate Vanlalzawma, main opposition ZPM nominee Lalduhoma and Congress' P.C. Laltlansanga.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has one legislator in the 40-member Assembly, has fielded retired mining engineer and former party spokesperson Lalhriatrenga Chhangte from the seat.

The Election Commission has extended the voting period by two hours (till 7 p.m) in view of the Covid-19 situation and the Seventh-Day Adventist church observing Saturday as 'Sabbath'.

In Serchhip, women voters outnumber the men electorate. Out of the 19,520-strong electorate, 10,329 are female voters, who are exercising their franchise in 29 polling stations.