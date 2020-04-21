Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the line of control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 11.20 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni sector of Poonch.

"Indian army is retaliating befittingly".

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire in this sector frequently during the recent days.

Last week, a girl, a woman and a man were killed in the shelling from Pakistan in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.