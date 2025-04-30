Pakistanis Deported From India Include Man Who Voted In Elections Despite Being Non-Citizen

Hundreds of Pakistani nationals crossed the Attari-Wagah border returning to Pakistan following India's deportation deadline after the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. Among the deportees was Osama, a young man from Rawalpindi-Islamabad whose case has raised significant concerns about India's citizenship verification process.

Osama, who had lived in India for 17 years, completed his 10th and 12th grade education in the country and was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science with exams scheduled for June. Most alarmingly, he admitted to having voted in Indian elections despite being a Pakistani national.

"I have cast votes here, have ration cards and have all the documents of India," Osama told reporters, prompting the Election Commission of India to direct an investigation into his claims of being registered as a voter in the Uri Assembly constituency.

The deportations included approximately 900 Pakistani citizens, with some having lived in India for nearly five decades. From Jammu and Kashmir, about 60 Pakistani women and their children, many married to former Kashmiri militants, were sent back. Eleven Pakistani nationals who had entered India on valid visas nearly 50 years ago were deported through Mendhar subdivision in Poonch.

Osama appealed for more time and a proper solution while condemning the Pahalgam attack. "Leave religion aside, first comes humanity. What happened in Pahalgam is a shameful act. We condemn it," he stated, urging the Indian government to take strong action against the perpetrators.

The incident has revealed concerning gaps in India's citizenship verification system, particularly how a foreign national could obtain vital Indian documents including voter registration.