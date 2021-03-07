Parliament reconvenes today for 2nd part of budget session

New Delhi: The second part of Parliament's budget session will commence on Monday. The first part of the session, which had begun on January 29 had ended on February 29.

This comes at a time when most political parties are busy campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The main focus of the government in the second part of the session is to get various demands for grants for the year 2021-22 passed along with the Finance Bill which carries various tax proposals.

Besides these mandatory agendas, the government has listed various Bills for passage in the session which concludes on April 8.