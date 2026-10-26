Parliaments Can Help Ease Global Tensions, Address International Challenges: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday emphasised that "Parliaments can play a special role in strengthening mutual understanding and trust, reducing international tension and resolving global challenges peacefully."

Addressing the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in the Central Hall of Parliament, the Speaker said that parliaments can reduce international tensions and effectively address global challenges through peaceful means. They can also foster mutual understanding and trust among nations, he said.

This meeting is aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and advancing people-centric development,

Om Birla, who is the Chairman of the meeting, said, "Today, the world is grappling with grave issues like regional conflicts, wars, economic instability, trade tensions, terrorism and climate change. The impact of these does not stop at one's border. In such times, the importance of cooperation, dialogue and diplomacy increases."

Highlighting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in addressing international concerns, the Lok Sabha Speaker said legislatures could contribute significantly to building trust between countries and creating an environment conducive to peaceful solutions. He also highlighted India's democratic traditions, describing the country as the mother of democracy. Based on this very democratic strength, India has progressed rapidly in its 75-year journey," he added.

Birla said, "BRICS has the ability to become an empowered voice of the Global South. We have to make sure that our ambitions are not just limited to mere discussion, but should also be practical and achievable."

The two-day Forum will be held on October 26 and 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event and meet the leaders of the visiting delegations.