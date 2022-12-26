People-centric services go online in Haryana

Chandigarh: Taking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's commitment to the principle of Maximum Governance, Minimum Government, four more key public-centric services, and two welfare schemes have been made online.

These include a portal for the new automated Ration Cards Scheme, Online Fard (copy) of Jamabandi, Free Passport Scheme, HPSC Requisition Portal, Citizen Facilitation Centre in all sectors under HSVP, and Works Grievance Redressal System.

The Chief Minister while addressing the people of the state during the state-level function held on governance day launched these services. Haryana will now be the first state in the country for making the entire process of making the Ration cards online.

After the launch of the free passport scheme, now, Passport fee will be reimbursed by Higher Education in a centralized manner which will eliminate many steps from the earlier process that was used for reimbursement and make the process time efficient.

This scheme will encourage willing students to pursue higher education and exploring other life opportunities abroad. The Revenue Department has computerized the land records management operations using the WEB-HALRIS system in all 143 Tehsils/Sub-Tehsils across the State. Despite this, a farmer has to get the print-out of Jamabandi verified/attested from the Patwari, causing mental agony and inconvenience to him. But now, the farmers will get digitally signed copies of the Jamabandi from the jamabandi.nic.in portal.