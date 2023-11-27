Live
Plea in Delhi HC challenges gender-specific eligibility for B.Sc (Hons) nursing course
A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court challenging the existing rule that exclusively permits female candidates to apply for the B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course in nursing colleges run by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi University, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.
The petition by the Indian Professional Nurses Association seeks a reconsideration of the rule urging the court to direct the implementation of a new regulation that would make individuals of all genders eligible for admission to B.Sc.(H) nursing courses.
The association, a registered non-governmental body dedicated to the welfare of nurses nationwide, says that restricting admission solely to females is deemed arbitrary and contrary to the fundamental principles of democracy, fairness, and equality.
It is argued that the practice is "manifestly arbitrary" and fails to meet the standards of reasonable classification outlined in Article 14 of the constitution. The plea contends: "The classification created only entitles female candidates to a specific B.Sc. (H) Nursing course on the basis of a rule that does not consider the present day realities."
It further says that the gender-specific eligibility rule overlooks the pressing need for more nursing professionals in the country and, consequently, runs against the broader interest of the public.