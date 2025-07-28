PM commends growth in space sector

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, lauded astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space. He noted that a new wave of curiosity about space is sweeping across India's children and highlighted the significant growth in the space sector, with over 200 startups now established. Modi emphasised that the path to a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) is paved with self-reliance, and ‘vocal for local’ serves as the strongest foundation for an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India)."Recently, there was extensive discussion in the country about Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space."

"As soon as Shubhanshu safely landed on Earth, people rejoiced, and a wave of happiness swept through every heart. The entire country was filled with pride," he stated. The Prime Minister reiterated that a new wave of curiosity about space is emerging among children across India. He also pointed out the rapid emergence of space startups in the country, noting that "There were fewer than 50 startups five years ago. Today, there are more than 200 startups in the space sector alone".

Modi also mentioned that National Space Day would be observed on August 23 and invited suggestions on how the day should be celebrated. He highlighted that India's young minds are excelling, from Chemistry to Mathematics Olympiads.