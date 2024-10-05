PM-KISAN a gamechanger scheme: JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj Kumar on Saturday said that Modi government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative has proved to a gamechanger scheme, as it has benefitted crores of farmers with yearly allowance over the years.

His effusive praise for the scheme came on back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursing the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN now stands around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. In addition to PM-KISAN, PM Modi also released the additional benefits of around Rs 2,000 crore to the farmers of the Maharashtra under the fifth instalment of the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana.

Speaking to IANS, the JD(U) leader recalled Nitish Kumar’s stint as Union Agriculture Minister in previous NDA governments and said that his thrust on farmers’ welfare went a great deal in shaping up future government’s priorities on farming community.

Talking to IANS, Kumar said, "PM-KISAN is meant to help a common farmer and we are proud of the fact that when Nitish Kumar formed Agriculture Minister under the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bihar CM gave a new definition to farmers."

He also talked about Bihar Government's Krishi Input Subsidy Scheme which provides financial assistance to farmers in the state to help them develop and grow agriculture.

"In Bihar, input subsidy is given which you will not see it anywhere in the country. It is good for us that it will be beneficial and will be good for the farmers," he asserted.

The scheme offers subsidies for seeds, agricultural equipments, transportation, and irrigation facilities. The scheme also provides subsidies to farmers whose crops are affected by drought, flood, or rains between July and September.

He accused the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi government of blocking several irrigation schemes during their tenure. He claimed that while the Centre sent funds to the state for farmers’ welfare, the Congress-led government would deliberately put stumbling blocks in their welfare.