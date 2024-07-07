PM Modi acknowledges Natureship, a start up by Prerna in mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Natureship is a brand that is reviving traditional processing techniques like Stone Grinding (chakki), Hand Pounding (Dheki) and more. It is also working with small scale farmers to revive the forgotten grains.

Prerna is reviving the heritage by taking technology with her. Natureship is also incubated with IIM Ahmedabad. IIM A is mentoring and supporting Natureship.

The satisfaction that comes from connecting with one's soil and living among one's loved ones and improving their standard of living is nowhere close to earning lakhs of rupees per month in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Prerna Mishra, daughter of Dande village of Godda, is doing something similar. After completing her MBA, she spent close to 7 years in corporate with big food brands across the globe. 28-year-old Prerna, who worked as senior manager in companies like Big Bazaar and Swiggy in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has now come back to her village to create Natureship.

A brand with the vision of empowering rural tribal women and at the same time providing customers with the most purest, healthiest, Natural food products straight from the heart of village. Orders are freshly made using stone grinding, hand Pounding and hand Roasting techniques.

Processing starts only after orders are received These Natural processing methods preserves the micronutrients and gives great taste and aroma.

Prerna says "Natureship offers you a slice of our village, tradition, heritage and nature" .

During 2020 when the world was hit by Covid a large number of migrant laborers had returned to the village. There was no means of employment. The condition of the village was dire. Prerna, who was working on an annual package of Rs 35 lakhs, had also returned to her village Dande from Mumbai at the same time. She continued to be on online duty.

Prerna started speaking to rural ladies, farmers and migrant labours. She was working to make a community. Natureship was started as an experiment along with village ladies. Prerna stayed in village to gain the trust and build a network of ladies and farmers. Within no time dozens of women joined Prerna's campaign.

Now the number has touched 100 ladies Prerna gives training to women entrepreneurs to use laptop, processing and packaging. The ladies of the village enjoys the benefit of working at flexible hours in their own village and at the same time earn good income. Ambika, a manager at Natureship remarks that it's a win win situation for everyone involved, farmers sell locally to us, women can work at flexible work hours and the customers gets the most purest & Natural products.

Natureship also encourages women farmers to sell directly to them. Natureship is one of its kind in Dande and nearby villages where you can see women going to office everyday. Financial independence of women has changed the landscape of village. Women with Financial independence prioritises education of their daughters and sons. It’s an interesting story to witness how by empowering women an entire village becomes empowered.

Prerna remarks that providing customers with the best quality products is our priority. All our products are free from pesticides, the processing is also natural like hand Roasting, Stone grinding by hand, hence at every step we maintain the purity. It is as good as it can get.