PM Modi Addresses Manipur Violence, Urges Opposition To Rise Above Politics

Under pressure from the opposition regarding the Centre's handling of the ethnic strife in Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue on Wednesday, asserting that violence in the state was steadily declining.

Emphasizing the government's relentless efforts to restore peace in the northeastern state, PM Modi urged the opposition to put politics aside on this matter.

"Certain elements are exacerbating the situation, but the people of Manipur will reject them," PM Modi stated during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

Providing data to support his claim of improving conditions in Manipur, the Prime Minister noted that 11,000 FIRs had been filed and 500 arrests made. He also mentioned that schools and offices had reopened in most parts of the state.

"Today, in most parts of Manipur, schools, colleges, and offices are operational. Exams were conducted there just like in other regions," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi's comments came as opposition Rajya Sabha MPs walked out after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to speak.

The Congress criticized PM Modi's assertion that the situation in Manipur was normal as "astounding," pointing out that he has not visited the state since the violence began between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in May 2023.

"In reality, the situation remains tense, as highlighted by the MP from Inner Manipur in the Lok Sabha on July 1," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"And the so-called Prime Minister has still not visited Manipur since the violence erupted on May 3, 2023, nor has he met with the state's political leaders. The President's Address also omitted the issue," he said.

On Monday, Congress MP from Inner Manipur, A Bimol Akoijam, criticized the government for being a "mute spectator" to the ongoing crisis for a year.

"Our Prime Minister remains silent, not even uttering a word, and the President's address failed to mention this. This silence is not normal," Akoijam said, speaking in the Lok Sabha close to midnight.